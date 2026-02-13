Michael Imperioli and Danny Ramirez Lead the ‘Chateau AMIRI’

AMIRI introduces the “Chateau AMIRI, California” campaign for the Spring Summer 2026 season. This project features an ensemble cast led by Emmy and SAG-award winner Michael Imperioli. Actor Danny Ramirez and musician Malcolm McRae join him to execute this cinematic vision. The campaign presents an imaginary hotel as a hub for diverse lives and narratives. This setting pays homage to specific haunts and locales that defined the modern mythology of Hollywood. It utilizes nostalgia to reference the Golden Age of 1970s Los Angeles.

Chateau AMIRI functions as an arena for rendezvous where various realities meet. The cast members cross paths in unfamiliar bedrooms, empty suites, crowded lobbies, and sun-dappled pools. Filmic stories emerge from these imagined spaces as the brand explores fragments of identity. Viewers observe these scenes as if watching parts of an undiscovered movie. Every participant plays a heightened version of himself to find a truth within the fiction.

The stars adopt new roles that highlight the variety of the collection. One appears as an aspiring actor wearing sharp tailoring. Another takes on the role of a producer in a silk robe. The Hollywood idol appears in an embellished tuxedo. These characters contradict each other to show the attraction of opposites.

Photographer Hart Leshkina captured the cast in still images, while Bon Duke directed the motion pictures. Mike Amiri explains that character provides the starting point for his creative process. He describes cinema as the soul of Hollywood and uses it to shape his work. AMIRI campaigns create immersive worlds where collections gain new context through different stories.