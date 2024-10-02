Jack Harlow x New Balance “Rose Runner” Is Coming Soon!

Jack Harlow’s highly-anticipated collaboration with New Balance is here with the release of the 1906R “Rose Runner.” Marking his debut in the sneaker world, this bold design draws inspiration from roses, featuring a striking mix of pink and green hues.

The upper showcases floral elements in pink and magenta, giving the sneaker a vibrant and unique personality. Premium velour detailing on the tongue and laces elevates the design, while watercolor paintings on the insoles add a subtle, artistic touch.

The New Balance 1906R “Rose Runner” doesn’t compromise on quality or comfort. It features a breathable mesh and synthetic upper for versatility and comfort, while New Balance’s signature ABZORB midsole ensures a cushioned ride, perfect for all-day wear. The green rubber outsole ties the entire look together, giving the sneaker an earthy balance that complements the floral theme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jackharlow

This collaboration highlights Jack Harlow’s creative flair and desire to blend fashion with a sense of individuality. Whether paired with casual streetwear or something a bit more refined, the “Rose Runner” offers enough versatility to make it a statement piece that still feels approachable. It’s ideal for those looking to stand out without overstepping into overly flashy territory.

Set for release on October 4th through New Balance and select retailers, the Jack Harlow New Balance is expected to generate significant buzz. Given the unique design elements and Jack Harlow’s growing influence in the fashion world, these sneakers are likely to sell out quickly. Fans of both New Balance and the Louisville rapper should be ready to grab a pair as soon as they drop—this is a collaboration worth adding to any collection.