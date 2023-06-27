Discover Ernest W. Baker Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Drawing inspiration from the cherished childhood memories of Ines and Reid, Ernest W. Baker Spring Summer 2024 collection takes us on a journey back to idyllic family summer vacations. Conjuring a mix of fondness and wistfulness, these recollections of time spent with loved ones blend fantasy and reality, offering a respite from the predictable routines of everyday life.

This collection captures the essence of those ethereal and timeless moments, transporting us to an imagined fantasy holiday.

With a focus on lightness and refinement, the looks in the collection embody the spirit of an otherworldly summer getaway. While introducing refreshing new elements, the designs stay true to the brand’s signature codes. The pool slide sandal, a vacation staple, receives an update with the addition of a bulky gold chain, while a styled hotel towel gives the illusion of emerging directly from the water. The layering of jewelry finds inspiration in the irony of peacocking vacationers.

Summer hues take center stage, further enhancing the dreamlike quality of the collection. Pink and purple combine in a lapel-less blazer, evoking a minimalistic 80s aesthetic. Snakeskin bouclé and a spider-embroidered twin set reflect the surreal presence of nocturnal insects encountered on a tropical getaway.

Playing with holiday stereotypes sparks inspiration for several looks, as familiar experiences are reinterpreted. Fireworks, a cliché holiday spectacle, find new life in a gold stud appliqué adorning a leather sleeveless jacket, shorts, and bag. A gold payette embroidered suit, paired with a black and gold hemp bouclé vest, pays homage to stargazing nights.

Repurposing vinyl sofa covers from the 70s adds a retro-futuristic touch, aligned with the brand’s identity. These materials are transformed into garments and accessories that exude a sense of nostalgia while embracing a forward-thinking sentiment.

In the final moments of the collection, a darker complexity emerges, questioning whether the reimagination of past memories may surpass the actual experiences themselves. By selectively choosing what we remember, we inadvertently disconnect from who we once were. The collection prompts us to contemplate the rewriting of our own memories and poses the intriguing question: If given the chance, would we choose to rewrite the lines of our past?