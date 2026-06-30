Études Studio SS27 Reworks the Urban Wardrobe

Études Studio Spring Summer 2027 approaches menswear through the city and its constant state of transformation. Presented at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Collection No.29, titled Short Term Eternity, looks at urban space as a place of marks, layers and temporary gestures. Walls change, buildings disappear, surfaces collect traces, and clothing becomes part of that same cycle.

The collection draws from Gordon Matta Clark, the artist and trained architect known for interventions in abandoned or soon to be demolished buildings. His work questioned permanence and structure, and Études Studio uses those ideas to shape a wardrobe built around utility, surface and movement. The clothes do not quote architecture literally. They translate its logic into cuts, textures and functional details.

Menswear moves between tailoring and workwear this season. Structured overcoats bring weight, while softened jackets and precise ensembles introduce a more flexible line. Zippers, technical pockets and removable elements allow garments to shift in volume and layering. These details give the collection a practical base, but they also support its larger idea of transformation. Nothing feels completely fixed.

Materials carry much of the season’s force. Tailoring appears in textured blends of virgin wool and viscose, linen and washed silk. Shirts in Tencel and organic cotton bring lightness to the wardrobe. Denim receives the strongest surface treatment, appearing through mismatched combinations, overdyeing, acid and stone washes, spray applications and resin finishes. The result suggests fabric marked by weather, movement and use.

Knitwear adds further texture through cotton nylon blends, jacquards, bouclé wool and open knit constructions. Across the collection, surfaces feel layered and altered rather than clean or untouched. Études Studio turns imperfection into a design language, giving the clothes the mood of garments already shaped by the city.

The palette reinforces that reading. Chalky beige, greige sand, metallic brown and brick red recall worn façades, plaster and industrial materials. Dusty khaki, charcoal, slate and deep aubergine add a darker rhythm. Sprayed color and faded wallpaper like patterns bring the feeling of walls changed by time and human contact.

Matta Clark’s archive appears through photographs and text fragments, with his Art Cards used across a shirt and trouser ensemble. Artist David Douard extended the idea through a site specific installation of screen printed vertical blinds, which opened and closed around the models and shifted the viewer’s perspective.

With Short Term Eternity, Études Studio builds a menswear wardrobe for a changing city. The collection finds strength in utility, treated surfaces and controlled imperfection, turning urban traces into clothes made for movement.