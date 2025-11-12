adidas Originals x CLOT Return With the Pro Model Collection

The adidas Originals and CLOT Pro Model Collection marks a new collaboration between Edison Chen and the brand, shaped around the visual codes of Ivy League sportwear. The project extends their earlier partnership on the Stan Smith, focusing on structure, material quality, and the balance between sport function and tailored detail.

SPORTSWEAR

The footwear defines the collection’s tone. The CLOT Pro Model takes cues from the adidas Superstar and reconfigures it into a cold-weather boot. Constructed in premium leather, it comes in two colorways, Navy and Brown, and features rope laces and a sawtooth sole for grip and stability. The gold-tone eyelets add contrast against the matte leather, while CLOT branding appears on the tongue, grounding the shoe in Chen’s restrained visual language.

From there, the focus shifts to clothing that carries the same sense of precision. The CLOT Varsity Jacket, made from herringbone felt and lined with shearling, updates the classic letterman shape through weight and texture. Embroidered logos, co-branded patches, and a 1960s-inspired polar bear emblem link the piece to university heritage while introducing Chen’s personal design motifs.

Knitwear and tailoring introduce a shift in tone. The CLOT Sweater features mohair-style Trefoil branding that gives depth and surface variation. The corduroy Suit Jacket and Pant add structure through CLOT’s wrap-tie closure and discreet 3-Stripes detailing, translating athletic sensibility into a more formal silhouette.

Everyday pieces continue this idea with direct simplicity. The embroidered Long-sleeve Tee with “Universitaire adidas CLOT” graphics references collegiate typography, while the French Terry Quarter Zip and matching Sweatpants offer clarity through proportion and fabric weight.

The adidas Originals and CLOT Pro Model Collection releases worldwide on November 15, 2025. The CLOT Pro Model retails for $220 USD / €220 EUR.