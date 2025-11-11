Tom Holland Fronts Prada Paradigme Fragrance

Tom Holland takes center stage as the face of Prada Paradigme, the house’s latest men’s fragrance, that questions convention and redefines what modern masculinity can feel like.

Paradigme is a statement: an invitation to explore, to shift perspective, and to find strength in introspection.

Created by perfumers Marie Salamagne, Bruno Jovanovic, and Nicolas Bonneville, Paradigme is built on a tension that feels distinctly Prada, complex, understated, and experimental. Its structure inverts the traditional olfactory pyramid, opening from the base upward. Warm Peruvian balsam, benzoin resin, and guaiac wood form an amber-woody foundation, while the heart contrasts with fresh geranium and bright Calabrian bergamot. The result is fluid masculinity: confident, sensual, and unafraid to evolve.

The campaign, directed by Thomas Vinterberg, captures the same duality. Known for his films Another Round and The Hunt, Vinterberg brings cinematic depth to the narrative, celebrating curiosity and self-awareness over performance. In one particularly personal moment, Holland watches a childhood video of himself dancing, a scene he suggested, transforming nostalgia into a metaphor for growth.

Visually, the fragrance bottle mirrors Prada’s design language: minimalist yet architectural, with an angular green glass form that nods to the brand’s inverted triangle emblem. Paradigme extends Prada Beauty’s commitment to sustainability, featuring refillable bottles, recycled glass, and responsibly sourced ingredients.

With Tom Holland as its embodiment, Prada Paradigme feels like a study in quiet confidence, a fragrance that doesn’t demand attention but holds it effortlessly.