Drake’s NOCTA line with Nike continues to deliver fresh, minimalist look in the latest NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 “Mint Foam.” Following previous monochromatic versions, this colorway channels a cool, refreshing vibe, just in time for its November 5th release. The “Mint Foam” Hot Step 2 brings a sleek, futuristic aesthetic to Drake’s sneaker lineup, blending bold details with a laid-back color palette.

The sneaker’s upper is cloaked in an icy Mint Foam shade that dominates the design, giving it a clean, modern look. Reflective elements woven throughout the upper add a touch of futuristic flair, making the shoe stand out under any lighting. Chrome accents along the midfoot add another layer of visual interest, contrasting smoothly with the mint base while maintaining an overall monochromatic feel.

Nike introduces a splash of color with a University Gold outsole, offering a striking contrast and a unique touch to the otherwise understated silhouette. Inside, the sockliner features co-branded chrome detailing at the heel, while a pop of blue at the forefoot adds a subtle yet stylish finish. These details enhance the luxurious feel of the Hot Step 2, making it a versatile option for both sneakerheads and casual fans of Drake’s NOCTA line.

Priced at $200 USD, the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 “Mint Foam” is set to drop exclusively via NOCTA, with a potential global release through Nike SNKRS to follow. For fans of NOCTA’s minimalist, monochromatic aesthetics, this “Mint Foam” edition is a refreshing, must-have addition.