Burberry Holiday 2025 Featuring Ncuti Gatwa and Son Heung-min

Burberry introduces its Holiday 2025 campaign through a new film titled ’Twas The Knight Before…, directed by John Madden and framed around the anticipation of a seasonal gathering inside a London townhouse. Daniel Lee shapes the film as a playful and chaotic pre-party moment, where guests arrive, gifts circulate and outerwear anchors the visual identity of the story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burberry (@burberry)

The cast features Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa and South Korean footballer Son Heung-min alongside Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders, and supermodels Naomi Campbell and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. While the film brings together figures from sport, film and fashion, the menswear focus falls on the coats worn by Gatwa and Son, both styled in new-season outerwear created for the campaign.

Gatwa appears in a trench coat in marsh green with leather-wrapped buckles and Burberry Check lining, a shift toward deeper tones and hardware-driven construction under Lee’s direction. Son Heung-min wears the Harrogate duffle coat in scout green, woven with blanket-style stripes and fastened with buffalo-horn toggles, paired with a cotton Harrington jacket embroidered with a knitted Equestrian Knight.

The campaign expands into a gifting edit that includes the Bloomsbury tote, Highlands backpack, cashmere scarves, childrenswear and the fragrances Burberry Goddess and Burberry Hero. Burberry also offers complimentary monogramming on selected scarves and sweaters, with up to five stitched initials or icons in a chosen thread colour.

Holiday activations accompany the campaign in London and New York. Burberry collaborates with Claridge’s, where Daniel Lee designs the hotel’s 2025 Christmas tree using fabrics and metal hardware from the archive. A limited bauble featuring the hotel’s Bell Boy Teddy Bear in Burberry Check marks the partnership. In New York, Bloomingdale’s 59th Street hosts a pop-up styled as a cottage, and the building façade will be wrapped in an oversized Burberry Check scarf during the lighting ceremony.

Creative direction is by Daniel Lee, artistic direction by Lane & Associates, photography by Angelo Pennetta and set design by Max Bellhouse.