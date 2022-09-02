SNEAKER ALERT: Air Jordan 3 ‘Fire Red’ 2022 Release

The year 2022 saw the release of several fantastic Air Jordan 3s, including the ‘Cardinal’ and the ‘Muslin. ‘ This September, the year will welcome back the much-loved ‘Fire Red’ colorway.

Tinker Hatfield’s design that cemented Michael Jordan’s partnership with Nike returns to its original 1988 shape. The legendary release is characterized by Fire Red highlights, cracked black and Iron Grey leather on the toe and heel, and “NIKE AIR” printed on the back.

Continue reading to learn more about the Air Jordan 3 ‘Fire Red’ 2022 Release:

Air Jordan 3 Heritage

In 1988, the Air Jordan 3 went on sale for $100. They were worn by Michael Jordan during the 1987–88 NBA season. The Air Jordan 3 was only initially available in four colors, as opposed to the standard constant stream of colorways for each signature shoe today. These were White/Cement Grey (the colorway that Michael won the 1988 Slam Dunk contest in), White/Fire Red, ‘True Blue,’ and the most well-known colorway, Black/Cement Grey.

Not only does the Air Jordan 3 look great, but it also sets a number of firsts in Jordan history, making it a significant model in the Air Jordan lineup.

The most important one is that it was the first Air Jordan designed by the now legendary Tinker Hatfield. Hatfield genuinely cared about athletes’ opinions of the shoes they were sporting, a trait he probably got from Bill Bowerman, his former Oregon coach and a co-founder of Nike. Jordan and Hatfield discussed what Jordan wanted in a pair of shoes: For starters, something with a mid-cut height as opposed to the super-high shoes everyone else was sporting; something comfortable that broke in right away with smooth leather; something with flare and finesse.

The Jumpman logo was also introduced with the Air Jordan 3. Since then, every Jordan model has included the iconic emblem. After the Air Jordan brand split from Nike, the Jumpman became the Jordan Brand’s official logo and has since become one of the most instantly known brand logos across the world.

The mid cut introduced with the Air Jordan 3 offered players who desired more support than a low-top but didn’t require a high top a new choice at the time, making it rather groundbreaking.

With the Air Jordan 3, for the first time, the Nike Air Unit became prominent on the sneakers.

Perhaps all of these factors contribute to the Jordan 3’s influence extending beyond the Air Jordan brand. Its design and aesthetics have impacted numerous pairs of sneakers made by countless other manufacturers throughout the decades since its introduction.

Air Jordan 3 ‘Fire Red’ 2022 Release

When it comes to Jordan shoes, people get a bit more enthusiastic than usual. Especially for a sneaker that has yet to have a complete re-release with the original branding. The Air Jordan 3 ‘Fire Red,’ which was released in 1988 as one of the first four Air Jordan 3 colors, together with ‘White Cement,’ ‘Black Cement,’ and ‘True Blue,’ is considered the pinnacle by many sneaker aficionados.

The 2022 edition on the Air Jordan 3 Fire Red is a much-anticipated re-release that brings back the “Nike Air” logo, putting it directly atop the heel, just as it debuted in 1988.

The Air Jordan ‘Fire Red’ sneaker was re-released twice, in 2006 and then in 2013. While both models are well-liked, they both lack the original Nike Air logo at the heel. The upcoming release will also come in original design packaging.

Air Jordan 3 ‘Fire Red’ Design

One of the OG colors of the Air Jordan 3, the Air Jordan 3 ‘Fire Red’ features a supple white leather upper with the collar, midsole, and eyelets highlighted in “Fire Red,” while grey neutrals and the signature elephant print accent the rest of the eye stays and toe/counter.

The Air Jordan 3 OG “Fire Red” will be available on September 10th at Nike and at select retailers for $210. Discover more photos of the sneaker below and stay tuned to our sneakers page for further information and updates.

If you can’t wait to get your pair, head to GOAT and Flight Club to reserve yours.

Air Jordan 3 Retro OG “Fire Red”

Release Date: 09/10/22

Color: White/Fire Red-Neutral Grey-Black

Style #: DN3707-160

Price: $210

In other news, the new Air Jordan 6 ‘Georgetown’ sneakers have dropped.