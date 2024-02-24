The Versace Fall Winter 2024 collection, by Donatella Versace, with its pure lines and innovative fabrics, plays with ideas of a good girl with a wild soul and her shy genius soulmate. The latest collection uses the art of deconstruction, where the Atelier’s prowess in fabric manipulation shines through. Fabrics are transformed, with prints distorted into embroideries, jacquards, and hidden linings, while luxurious tweeds emerge from the shredding of traditional materials.

Signature elements like the lighter weight metal mesh for ready-to-wear, golden Medusa buttons, and intricate jewel embroidery come to play in the Versace Fall Winter 2024 collection. A palette of rich lipstick red against foundational black, interspersed with shades of moka and cocoa browns, adds a layer of boldness and intensity. The Wild Barocco motif, weaves its way through the collection in various forms, from prints and knitwear to jacquards and embroidery.

See the whole collection in the Gallery below: