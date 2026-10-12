BTS Member j-hope Joins NIGO for New Nike Air Force 1 Release

Nike has teamed up with BTS member j-hope and Japanese designer NIGO for a new interpretation of the Air Force 1 ’01, introducing the latest release from the Air Force 1 World Tour project. The collaboration draws on the musician’s distinctive Hobicore aesthetic, bringing saturated colors, personal graphics, and unusual material combinations to one of Nike’s most recognizable sneakers.

NIGO and j-hope developed the project through their mutual admiration and shared creative interests. Both have established strong connections between music and fashion, making the Air Force 1 a natural choice for their first joint sneaker. The design references the streetwear culture that shaped NIGO’s early career in Tokyo during the 1990s, while j-hope contributes an energetic visual direction rooted in his personal wardrobe.

At the center of the release sits the Nike Air Force 1 ’01, a version of the basketball-inspired sneaker that debuted in 2001. NIGO previously worked with Nike to bring back the silhouette for his Air Force 1 World Tour series, focusing on its distinctive shape and proportions. Compared with the original Air Force 1 from 1982, the 2001 design features a slimmer toe box and a more athletic fit, giving the latest collaboration a recognizable early-2000s profile.

For this edition, the collaborators selected Burnt Sunrise as the dominant color, covering much of the upper in glossy orange-toned leather. Metallic Gold sections introduce a reflective finish, while Chlorine Blue provides a sharp accent against the warmer tones. Taupe, Arctic Punch, and Sail complete the palette, giving the sneaker several distinct color references throughout its construction.

The combination takes inspiration from Hobicore, the name associated with j-hope’s colorful approach to fashion. His influence becomes especially visible in the smaller components. The sneaker features squirrel graphics, a familiar symbol associated with the musician, on the heel and sockliner. Individual J-Hope Air and Nigo Air logos appear across the tongue and heel areas, acknowledging both creative partners.

The shoelaces also receive special attention. Their patterned finish contributes another graphic element to the design, reflecting j-hope’s interest in accessories and intricate details. The musician has specifically praised the laces and the combination of glossy materials and colors, identifying these elements as important parts of the finished sneaker.

Packaging follows the same approach to presentation. Nike includes a vintage-inspired shoebox and a translucent case featuring co-branding, extending the collaboration beyond the footwear itself. NIGO has spoken about his admiration for j-hope’s influence on contemporary culture and his ability to introduce creative ideas to younger audiences.

The NIGO x j-hope x Nike Air Force 1 ’01 will receive an exclusive early release through the HUMAN MADE website on October 17, 2026. Nike will launch the sneaker globally through SNKRS and selected retailers on October 22, 2026.