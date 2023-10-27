Jacquemus Introduces the Nike J Force 1 Low LX SP “Bright Mandarin”

While Jacquemus is predominantly celebrated for his groundbreaking womenswear collections, his recent endeavors into the shoe design have certainly caught the industry’s eye.

Over the past year, the designer has offered fresh takes on the Nike Air Humara, introducing shades like “Light Bone,” “Ale Brown,” and “Pink Flash”. This momentum continued into this year with the unveiling of the Nike J Force 1, a clever rework of the iconic Air Force 1. The latest to join this lineage is the striking “Bright Mandarin” edition.

Adorned in a luminous orange shade, this release departs from the traditional leather compositions of its antecedents, favoring instead a breathable mesh foundation paired with luxe suede detailing.

Elevating its aesthetic, gleaming gold accents grace the JF1 lace dubrae and the distinctive mini Swoosh on the side. The inclusion of white laces and an intricately woven textile sole creates a stark yet harmonious divergence from its primary color.

The classic AF1 outsole hasn’t been spared Jacquemus’ touch, being replaced by the iconic waffle traction design that’s synonymous with the Swoosh legacy.

Although currently out of stock on Jacquemus’ official site, sneaker enthusiasts can anticipate a release on Nike SNKRS during the festive period, priced at US$220. Watch this space for upcoming announcements!

For those eager for more sneaker news, the Air Jordan 12 Cherry is set to return for Holiday 2023 for the first time in 14 years.