Kevin Durant’s KD 17 “Slim Reaper” Debuts in Bold New Look

Kevin Durant is returning to the court with a powerful new look for his signature Nike KD 17: the “Slim Reaper” edition. Inspired by Durant’s infamous nickname, the upcoming release highlights his offensive prowess and lean frame, a nod to the nickname that has followed him throughout his career.

This new KD 17 colorway comes dressed in a vibrant Safety Orange and Black, channeling a Halloween-inspired aesthetic that’s both bold and striking. Prominent “SLIM REAPER” text hits the heel, a detail fans first saw on the KD 16 earlier this year, adding a distinct edge to Durant’s signature sneaker.

Durant, who’s started his 18th NBA season with stellar performances, is expected to continue delivering impressive stats for the Phoenix Suns while rocking the KD 17 in multiple colorways. The “Slim Reaper” iteration joins a growing roster of special designs, setting it apart with its bold contrast of orange and black and an eerie edge that perfectly reflects Durant’s fearless court presence. The look is completed with hits of White to accentuate the orange and black base, balancing the bold theme with a clean finish.

Set to drop in early 2025, the Nike KD 17 “Slim Reaper” will be available through Nike SNKRS and select retailers, priced at $150 USD. While Nike has yet to reveal official release details or imagery, fans are eagerly awaiting this distinct new addition to the KD lineup.