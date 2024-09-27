When De Beers launched its “A diamond is forever” campaign, it changed the face of the diamond industry. The slogan became ingrained in popular culture, heightening society’s desire for the enviable gem.

Fast forward decades later and the marketing strategy may have lost some of its shine. The diamond mining trade is in the crosshairs of its biggest controversy – conflict diamonds. Known as “blood diamonds”, the mineral repeats a violent cycle surrounding the illegal mines of Angola, the DRC, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Now that the world has seen the ravages of the diamond mine trade, many are taking the time to educate themselves on the alternative; lab-grown diamonds. The sustainable and ethical choice is becoming more widely accepted.

No longer confined to being an experimental fad, a lab diamond is proudly displayed in engagement rings, earrings and other fine jewelry. If you’re new to the world of lab-grown diamonds, below are a few tips to help you make the right purchase.

#1. Decide on Your Budget

Lucky for us, lab diamonds cost a fraction of their mined counterparts. You can expect to pay 60 to 85% less for a cultured diamond with an identical carat weight and grade as a natural diamond.

When devising your budget, think about how many carats you’d like, and the shape and cut of the diamond. Brands compete against each other in an already crowded market and consumers are reaping the rewards. You’d be surprised at what $2,000 can get you.

CNN says an industry once dominated by a few is now being taken over by smaller companies, making the price of synthetic diamonds more competitive. Be prepared to pay from $500 to $1,500 per carat.

#2. Choose a Reputable Business

According to diamond research firm Edahn Golan, lab-grown diamonds take up about 17% of the diamond market. It’s a sign that many vendors have moved into this space.

When choosing a business to purchase your diamond, you must research all the options. Read online reviews and check their credentials. Some companies have promotional offers online, meaning you could score a further discount.

But don’t be fooled by the “marketing speak.” A company that deals in lab diamonds will be transparent and honest in its business dealings. Grown Brilliance advises a brand that stays true to its word, from carbon-neutral packaging to sustainability certificates.

#3. Know Your 4Cs

Every jewelry expert will tell you that the 4Cs are important when shopping for diamonds. If you’ve chosen the right business, they’ll advise you to pick a diamond based on clarity, cut, carat and color.

Clarity

Clarity refers to the imperfections found in the stone. Diamond clarity is graded according to the visibility of the flaws. If budget allows, opt for a diamond with a higher clarity grade. For instance, Flawless (FL) or Internally Flawless (IF) have minimum or no visual imperfections.

Cut

The cut of a diamond can also influence its cost. A well-cut diamond shows off the brilliance of the stone, making it sparkle even more. Like mined diamonds, popular cuts for lab diamonds are round, princess and emerald.

Carat

First-time buyers often go for weight and size. Carat weight is important, but the budget doesn’t always allow for 1 carat or more. Even if the stone weighs a little less than that, it’s hard to tell.

Color

The highest color grading is D. This is completely colorless. Many diamond aficionados tend to go with this grade. Grades E and F are close to perfect. Once you reach K to M, then you’ll notice a slight tint.

Certifications

Mined diamonds and lab diamonds share the same chemical and physical properties. Contrary to widely held beliefs, synthetic diamonds are 100% real and judged on the same stringent regulations.

Most lab-grown diamonds are certified by the International Gemstone Institute (IGI). The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) is the most reputable diamond grading lab. You can verify the authenticity of your GIA certificate online.

Once you’ve evaluated your options, it will be easier to pick the stone of your choice. Your jeweler will best advise you on cut and shape, depending on whether you’ll be using it in a ring, necklace or other pieces of jewelry.

At the end of the day, you get to purchase a precious stone that’s just as shiny and bright as its mined equivalent. The only difference is that you made the ethical and right choice. The best part is that lab-grown variants are far more affordable than their natural counterparts.