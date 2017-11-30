Sean Suen SS18 Lookbook Exclusive Preview
Chinese born designer Sean Suen shares with MMSCENE exclusively his latest Spring Summer 2018 lookbook featuring models Rihards Galigins at Elite Model Management Paris and Tony Harak at Sage Management, captured by fashion photographer Laurence Ellis and styled by Anders Solvsten Thomsen.
For Spring Summer 2018, Chinese born designer Sean Suen finds ‘tenderness’ in our current climate, through a collection of tonal colors and clean lines. Drawing inspiration from the work of German artist, Daniel Sinsel, Suen extracts soft pastels from Sinsel’s visually soothing palette to present a collection which intermixes shades of dusty pink, mint green, sky blue and cream, with metallic silver and copper. – from Sean Suen
Named Tender, the collection explores the sense of purity through tonal layering, developing a contrast against a chaotic and clamorous life through proportion and fabrication. The silhouettes are relaxed and oversized, belted at the waist, with a focus on soft, louche fabrics.
Discover the lookbook after the jump:
Photograper Laurence Ellis
Stylist Anders Solvsten Thomsen
Hair and makeup Waka Adachi
Casting Shelley Durkan