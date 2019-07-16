Luc Van Geffen Models s.Oliver Black Label Fall 2019 Collection

Discover s.Oliver Black Label‘s Fall 2019 collection lookbook featuring the handsome Luc Van Geffen at Spin Model Management lensed by fashion photographer Guy Lowndes at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Pia Ströhle, with set design from Gerard Solé, and hair styling and makeup by beauty artist Helge Henry Branscheidt at Klause Stiegemeyer. For the session Luc was joined by top model Charlee Fraser at IMG Models.
Photographer: Guy Lowndes at Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com
Stylist: Pia Ströhle
Hair & Makeup Artist: Helge Henry Branscheidt at Klause Stiegemeyer
Prop Stylist: Gerard Solé
Models: Luc Van Geffen at Spin Model Management, Charlee Fraser at IMG
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments