in Atelier Management, Lookbooks, Menswear, Spin Model Management

Luc Van Geffen Models s.Oliver Black Label Fall 2019 Collection

The handsome Luc Van Geffen is back as the face of s.Oliver Black Label

Luc Van Geffen
Photo © Guy Lowndes for s.Oliver Black Label / Courtesy of Atelier Management

Discover s.Oliver Black Label‘s Fall 2019 collection lookbook featuring the handsome Luc Van Geffen at Spin Model Management lensed by fashion photographer Guy Lowndes at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Pia Ströhle, with set design from Gerard Solé, and hair styling and makeup by beauty artist Helge Henry Branscheidt at Klause Stiegemeyer. For the session Luc was joined by top model Charlee Fraser at IMG Models.

Luc Van Geffen
Photo © Guy Lowndes for s.Oliver Black Label / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Luc Van Geffen
Photo © Guy Lowndes for s.Oliver Black Label / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Luc Van Geffen
Photo © Guy Lowndes for s.Oliver Black Label / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Luc Van Geffen
Photo © Guy Lowndes for s.Oliver Black Label / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Luc Van Geffen
Photo © Guy Lowndes for s.Oliver Black Label / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Luc Van Geffen
Photo © Guy Lowndes for s.Oliver Black Label / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Luc Van Geffen
Photo © Guy Lowndes for s.Oliver Black Label / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Luc Van Geffen
Photo © Guy Lowndes for s.Oliver Black Label / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Luc Van Geffen
Photo © Guy Lowndes for s.Oliver Black Label / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Luc Van Geffen
Photo © Guy Lowndes for s.Oliver Black Label / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Luc Van Geffen
Photo © Guy Lowndes for s.Oliver Black Label / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Luc Van Geffen
Photo © Guy Lowndes for s.Oliver Black Label / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Luc Van Geffen
Photo © Guy Lowndes for s.Oliver Black Label / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Luc Van Geffen
Photo © Guy Lowndes for s.Oliver Black Label / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Luc Van Geffen
Photo © Guy Lowndes for s.Oliver Black Label / Courtesy of Atelier Management

Photographer: Guy Lowndes at Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com
Stylist: Pia Ströhle
Hair & Makeup Artist: Helge Henry Branscheidt at Klause Stiegemeyer
Prop Stylist: Gerard Solé
Models: Luc Van Geffen at Spin Model Management, Charlee Fraser at IMG

FW19LookbooksMenswear

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Michał Polak

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: London Go Sees by Michał Polak
CONNOR NEWALL

VIDEO: CONNOR NEWALL for DSCENE by Arale Rearters & Jason Goodrich