Men’s Hairstyle Trends for 2017



There was a time not very long ago when men didn’t have very many options when it came to fashion and trends. Just a few years ago, it seems like there were a few very basic hairstyles for men to choose from. If one dared to stray from the norm, it was very obvious that they were not following trends.

2017, however, has most definitely put a stop to that. There are so many new hairstyles that are beginning to trend among men. With many of them, it seems that the bigger and more unique, the better. This makes it extremely easy for men to showcase their individual style with their hair.

See, your hair is something that can very easily (and cost efficiently) be changed. With a few snips of a scissor, your whole look can be moved around and you can become barely recognizable. This is perhaps just one of the many reasons why men’s hairstyles have become more daring and edgy.

To help you get with the trends, we have come to list just a few of the most popular looks we’ve seen so far in 2017. If you are interested in trying them out, please do so and let us know how it goes in the comments down below!

Long hair, don’t care

Hair that is shoulder length or longer has started to see a rise in popularity over the last few months. It is predicted that this popular trend will continue on for the rest of the year.

Not only is it seen heavily on the runways, but men in many major cities all over the world are rocking longer Mick Jagger-esque locks with lots of volume.

Go grey

Thanks to Zayn Malik, silver hair is all the rage among men right now. Celebrities all over are donning the dyed grey locks, but it goes beyond that, too.

It looks great for men that are graying naturally to dye their hair silver, but we are also starting to see a trend in men who are letting themselves grey in their own time. If you see a few grey hairs, now is not the time to panic. Instead, let yourself go naturally. We suggest using a greying shampoo to help your strands really shine.

The more texture, the better

Pompadours and looks with a lot of texture on top and neatly trimmed sides are all the rage right now.

We saw this rise in popularity some time last year, but it doesn’t appear that this hipster-esque style is going away any time soon. These longer, textured styles on top not only look awesome, but they can be dressed both up and down. They are also incredibly stylish and fashion forward, and a great way for men to embrace their individuality. Pair it with or without a beard for an extra edgy look.

Images from MMSCENE Magazine – The New Royals Issue