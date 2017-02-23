The Duke and the Oleander: Fabio Mancini Stars in The Fashionable Lampoon

Fabio Mancini

Supermodel Fabio Mancini teams up with fashion photographer Micheal Avedon for The Duke and the Oleander story coming from the pages of The Fashionable Lampoon‘s latest edition. In charge of styling and creative direction was Alessandro Fornaro, with beauty from makeup artists Silvia Dell’orto and Sissy Belloglio, and hair stylist Loris Rocchi.


Fabio Mancini

Fabio Mancini

Fabio Mancini

Fabio Mancini

Fabio Mancini

Follow Fabio’s work on his Official Facebook Page, Instagram profile, or fabiomanciniblog.wordpress.com

