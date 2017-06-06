THE NEW ROYALS: FILIP HRIVNAK STARS IN MMSCENE MAGAZINE COVER STORY

Supermodel Filip Hrivnak takes the cover story of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s The New Royals edition captured by fashion photographer Igor Cvoro. In charge of styling was Stefano Guerrini, assisted by Enrico Dal Corno and Martina Bentivogli, with grooming from Letizia Pecchia.

“Every time I work with the big brands, I always think that it’s the last time I do something big and when they book me again I am always happy.” – Filip on booking big jobs.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH MMSCENE COVER BOY FILIP HRIVNAK

For A Quiet Man story Filip is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Marni, Gucci, Prada, Tommy Hilfiger Tailored, Corneliani, Bally, Savile Company, Trussardi, Trussardi Jeans, Kloters Milano, Ermanno Scervino, Due Soli, Berwich, Hosio, Diktat, and Bally.





Photographer: Igor Cvoro

Stylist: Stefano Guerrini

Grooming: Letizia Pecchia

Stylist’s assistants: Enrico Dal Corno and Martina Bentivogli

Model: Filip Hrivnak @I Love Models Management

Thanks to Alessio Cursi and Francesco Giromini for the location The Savile Co., Via Agostino Bertani, 2, 20154 Milano