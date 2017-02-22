Jacob Morton is the Life Saver for D’SCENE Magazine Winter 2016.17 Cover Story

Jacob Morton

Discover our D’SCENE Magazine‘s Winter 2016.17 cover story featuring top models Jacob Morton and Anais Pouliot lensed by fashion photographer Mazen Abusrour. Hair styling is work of Kyle Malone using R-co, with makeup from beauty artist Tatyana Makarova at The Wall Group.

For the Life Saver story stylist Lisa Jarvis selected looks from top brands such as Philipp Plein, John Varvatos, Raf Simons, Dr. Martens, Miu Miu, The Kooples, Gucci, Fogal, Charlotte Olympia, Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel, Tableaux Vivants, Zana Bayne, and Prada.


See More of Anais Pouliot & Jacob Morton’s D’SCENE Magazine’s Cover Story

Photographer: Mazen Abusrour – mazenabusrour.com
Stylist: Lisa Jarvis – @lisajarvis
Hair Stylist: Kyle Malone using R-co – www.kylemalonehair.com
Makeup Artist: Tatyana Makarova at The Wall Group – www.thewallgroup.com
Model: Anais Pouliot at The Society Management – ww.thesocietymanagement.com
Model: Jacob Morton at DNA Models – www.dnamodels.com

Originally published in D’SCENE Magazine 06 – OUT NOW

