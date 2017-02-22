Jacob Morton is the Life Saver for D’SCENE Magazine Winter 2016.17 Cover Story

Discover our D’SCENE Magazine‘s Winter 2016.17 cover story featuring top models Jacob Morton and Anais Pouliot lensed by fashion photographer Mazen Abusrour. Hair styling is work of Kyle Malone using R-co, with makeup from beauty artist Tatyana Makarova at The Wall Group.

For the Life Saver story stylist Lisa Jarvis selected looks from top brands such as Philipp Plein, John Varvatos, Raf Simons, Dr. Martens, Miu Miu, The Kooples, Gucci, Fogal, Charlotte Olympia, Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel, Tableaux Vivants, Zana Bayne, and Prada.





Photographer: Mazen Abusrour – mazenabusrour.com

Stylist: Lisa Jarvis – @lisajarvis

Hair Stylist: Kyle Malone using R-co – www.kylemalonehair.com

Makeup Artist: Tatyana Makarova at The Wall Group – www.thewallgroup.com

Model: Anais Pouliot at The Society Management – ww.thesocietymanagement.com

Model: Jacob Morton at DNA Models – www.dnamodels.com

Originally published in D’SCENE Magazine 06 – OUT NOW