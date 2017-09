Brazilian model Jhonattan Burjack stars in Masquerade in Dsquared2 FW 2017-18 story captured by fashion photographer Jean-Baptiste Mondino for L’Uomo Vogue‘s September 2017 edition. In charge of styling was Robert Rabensteiner, with makeup from beauty artist William Bartel, and hair styling by Karim Belghiran.





