Men’s Folio Malaysia enlists the handsome Lucas Kittel to star in Rock & Roar story captured for their May 2017 edition by fashion photographer Mark Law. In charge of styling was Titien Wang, who for the session selected looks from brands such as Gucci, Prada, Bottega Veneta, DSquared2, Saint Laurent, Lanvin, and Diesel among other. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Aaron Ng.