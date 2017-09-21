The promising newcomers Mingus Lucien Reedus (Unsigned Group) and Davy Swart (IMG Models) star on the covers of ODDA Magazine‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 Be Major edition. For the cover Mingus was styled by Camilla Staerk in Calvin Klein 205W39NYC look, and photographed by his mother supermodel Helena Christensen, while Davy posed in Fendi for fashion photographer Alva Galim, with styling from David Martin.





