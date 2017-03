Top models Ben Allen, Julian Schneyder, Federico Spinas, Matthew Noszka, Patrick O’Donnell, and Willis J team up for Vogue Hommes‘ Spring Summer 2017 edition. In charge of photography for Flesh story was Alasdair McLellan, with styling from Benjamin Bruno, makeup by Lotten Holmqvist, and hair styling by Luke Hersheson.





Website: vogue-hommes