Anwar Hadid is the Face of Zadig & Voltaire Fall Winter 2017.18 Collection
Discover Zadig & Voltaire‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear advertisement featuring Anwar Hadid (IMG Models) captured by fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti at Total Management.
See video campaign starring Anwar, his sister Bella Hadid, Clara 300 and Melodie Vaxelaire bellow:
