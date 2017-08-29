Anwar Hadid is the Face of Zadig & Voltaire Fall Winter 2017.18 Collection

Discover Zadig & Voltaire‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear advertisement featuring Anwar Hadid (IMG Models) captured by fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti at Total Management.

See video campaign starring Anwar, his sister Bella Hadid, Clara 300 and Melodie Vaxelaire bellow:

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.