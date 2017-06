With London Fashion Week Men’s in full swing we were backstage at Astrid Andersen Spring Summer 2018 Menswear collection show. Images captured exclusively for MMSCENE Magazine online by photographer Alin Kovacs.

Scroll for more below:



See all the Astrid Andersen SS18 Runway Looks on DESIGN SCENE Magazine. For more of Alin’s work visit www.alinkovacs.com.