Supermodel Clement Chabernaud is Back as the Face of Beymen
Discover Beymen‘s Spring Summer 2017 menswear advertisement featuring supermodel Clement Chabernaud captured by fashion photographer Koray Birand. Illustration is work of Kate Philipson.
For more of the campaign continue bellow:
