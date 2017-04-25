Aldo Shoes Spring Summer 2017 Featuring Top Model Miles McMillan

Discover Aldo Shoes‘ Spring Summer 2017 menswear advertisement featuring top model Miles McMillan captured by fashion photographer Julia Noni. Styling is work of Emilie Kareh, with beauty from hair stylsit Rutger at Streeters, and makeup artist Karan Franjola. Set design is courtesy of Whitney Hellesen at Frankreps, casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro.



