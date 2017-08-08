Reuben Ramacher Models AG Jeans Fall Winter 2017.18 Collection

Top model Reuben Ramacher stars in Adriano Goldschmied AG Jeans‘ Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear campaign captured by fashion photographer Angelo Pennetta. In charge of styling was Francesca Burns, with creative direction from Johnathan Crocker, and production by Rockman Productions. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tamara McNaughton, and makeup artist Lisa Houghton. For the campaign Reuben was joined by Alexa Chung.





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.