David Trulik, Erik van Gils & Jonas Kloch Model Zara SS17 Sustainable Collection

Top models David Trulik, Erik van Gils, and Jonas Kloch pose in Zara‘s Spring Summer 2017 sustainable menswear collection for their latest #joinlife lookbook.

“A selection of the best sustainable raw materials and processes that helps us to take care of the environment. Sustainable raw materials of natural origin such as organic cotton and tencel®lyocell. Organic cotton is farmed using natural fertilizers. Tencel®lyocell comes from sustainable forests that guarantee the reforestation of the trees and it’s produced using clean technologies. Upcycled fabrics reduce waste and consume less water, less energy and fewer natural resources. Recycled polyester it’s made from recovered plastic bottles. Recycled cotton is made from residue collected from the cutting processes.“



