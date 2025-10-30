Jude Bellingham and Callum Turner Model Louis Vuitton SS26 Pre-Collection

Fashion house Louis Vuitton presents the Men’s Sprin Summer 2026 Pre-Collection, designed by Pharrell Williams, through a campaign lensed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch. The campaign features English footballer Jude Bellingham and actor Callum Turner, two British figures whose presence connects classic elegance with modern energy.

The campaign is photographed in a distinctly British setting of trimmed gardens, stone terraces, and countryside light. It captures an atmosphere of refinement without rigidity, showing clothes that shift naturally between formal and relaxed.

Bellingham and Turner wear looks that combine traditional cuts with updated lines. A Prince of Wales LV Monogram jacket and waistcoat, a herringbone overcoat, and a three-piece virgin wool suit form the tailored core of the collection. Each piece carries slight volume and ease, signaling Williams’ move away from stiffness toward natural flow. These pieces are styled with flannel trousers, ribbed zip-ups, and denim, building a wardrobe that merges precision with comfort.

The collection extends into hybrid outerwear that reflects contemporary life. A leather-sleeved windbreaker, a tweed blouson, and a Monogram quilted gilet bring together form and function, translating tailoring into daily wear. Footwear takes a turn toward skate culture with the LV Tilted, a low-top sneaker featuring a tilted LV logo on a padded tongue and a Damier-pattern sole. The LV Touch line completes the offering with bags and backpacks made from grained calfskin and raw-cut suede, a nod to Louis Vuitton’s long-standing expertise in leatherwork.

A pet accessory capsule introduces an unexpected note of humor and warmth. British breeds such as the Welsh Corgi, English Cocker Spaniel, and Border Collie appear in the campaign’s portraits, wearing LV Monogram leashes, collars, and harnesses. The collection extends to puffer jackets, fleece throws, and classic travel carriers including the Speedy Pet Trunk, Malle Chien, Kennel Trunk, Neverfull for pets, Sac Chien, Dog Bed Trunk, and Pet Backpack.

The Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring Summer 2026 Pre-Collection first drop is now in stores, with the second release arriving on November 11.