Aimé Leon Dore FW25 Drop 4 Honors Queens

Aimé Leon Dore’s FW25 Drop 4 feels like a homecoming. Under the title “The World’s Borough,” the brand turns its lens toward Queens, blending nostalgia and urban resilience into a study of winter style. Founder Teddy Santis reaffirms his commitment to storytelling through texture and fit, crafting pieces that feel personal yet universal, a wardrobe for the city’s rhythm rather than its spectacle.

The campaign features Public School’s Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne alongside band WHATMORE, forming a portrait of modern New York that’s equal parts real and aspirational. Their quiet presence brings a sense of familiarity, a reminder that Aimé Leon Dore’s casting often reads like a love letter to community. Every face reflects the neighborhood energy that has defined Santis’ vision since the brand’s early days on Mulberry Street.

This delivery explores the intersection of outerwear and identity. A Shearling Aviator Jacket anchors the collection with vintage warmth, while a bright orange GORE-TEX shell introduces technical precision. A long tweed coat lined with utilitarian pockets nods to the hybrid lives of city dwellers, practical, layered, and restless. Complementing the heavy hitters are understated tailored herringbone tracksuits and double-breasted suits that reinterpret prep through an everyday lens.

The sports narrative runs deep. ALD revisits New York’s enduring baseball culture through Yankees and Mets varsity jackets, cut in heavyweight wool and finished with classic chenille patches. Beyond city borders, Santis honors his roots with a collaboration with Olympiacos FC, translating Greek football heritage into collegiate codes. It’s both personal and emblematic of how the label connects local stories to a global audience.

Footwear arrives in partnership with New Balance, debuting the RC56 sneaker, a stripped-down runner built with premium materials. The design maintains Santis’ established aesthetic: quietly athletic, vintage-leaning, and timelessly urban. The collaboration continues to bridge Aimé Leon Dore’s boutique sensibility with New Balance’s sport legacy, reinforcing how comfort and construction can coexist without compromise.

Aimé Leon Dore FW25 Drop 4 is now available online and in-store, offering a polished yet familiar interpretation of what city living looks like when authenticity leads the design.