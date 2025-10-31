Discover Thom Browne Fall Winter 2025 Collection

Thom Browne unveiled his Fall Winter 2025 collection through A Day Upstate, a fashion story set in the Hudson Valley, New York. The series follows a group of guests through the course of a day, using light, texture, and movement to frame Browne’s vision of contemporary tailoring. From early morning walks to intimate evening.

The morning opens with crisp sunlight cutting over the hills. Guests arrive in black down-filled coats, wool trousers, and polished leather boots. The sound of gravel underfoot and the quiet rhythm of the setting introduce a sense of calm. As the day brightens, conversation replaces stillness. Luggage rests near the house, outerwear gives way to softer layers, and laughter blends into the landscape.

The clothing mirrors this change in tempo. Corduroy and wool pinstripe suits appear beside gingham plaids and trompe l’œil dresses. Cashmere cardigans and checked skirts with appliquéd geese add texture to the mix, while the white four-bar detail runs through leather varsity bombers and zip pullovers. Every look connects form with function, grounded in deep blacks and natural tones that echo the terrain.

By afternoon, the story takes on a sense of play. Guests lean over the creek, wade into water, and lift apples from the ground, formalwear reimagined for spontaneity. Fishing boots replace loafers, sleeves are rolled, and formality softens without losing structure. The mood feels candid, reflecting Browne’s instinct for turning classic tailoring into lived experience.

As evening approaches, the setting transforms. Tweed trousers pair with wingtip pumps, and sheer silk organza skirts reveal tricolor hints beneath corseted silhouettes. A soft glow from the house replaces the daylight as guests prepare for dinner. The transition from outdoor ease to evening spirit comes naturally, underscoring the range of the collection.

The night closes by the fire. Friends gather for backgammon, laughter rising through layers of wool, down, and silk. Outside, frost begins to form, but warmth lingers indoors. A Day Upstate captures Thom Browne’s Fall Winter 2025 as a complete cycle, morning, afternoon, and night connected through tailoring that feels human, intimate, and assured.