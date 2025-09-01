Michael Kors Names JC-T as Global Ambassador

Michael Kors has appointed JC-T, the Chinese actor, singer, and dancer, as its newest global ambassador. After serving as the brand’s Asia-Pacific ambassador since December 2023, JC-T now steps into a larger role that connects him directly to the label’s international audience. His debut as global ambassador arrives with the Fall 2025 campaign, photographed by Alessio Albi on location in Rome.

Michael Kors emphasized the energy JC-T brings to the partnership. “JC-T is a magnetic force when it comes to his work and his style,” the designer said. “We’re very excited to continue our collaboration and deepen our relationship with him this fall and into the future.”

JC-T has built a career across acting, music, and performance. He has appeared in TV series such as Lost You Forever, Under the Skin, and Secret of the Three Kingdoms, earning recognition in China’s entertainment industry. In music, he has released solo work while also finding success as a former member of the boy band M.I.C.

The Fall 2025 campaign shows JC-T wearing denim-on-denim looks, layered textures, and accessories that define the season’s direction. The images also introduce two key bag designs. The Hamilton Moderne updates the brand’s 2009 hit, reinterpreting the padlock detail in a new east-west silhouette. The Nolita, another popular style, arrives with a convertible strap that allows the bag to shift between shoulder and crossbody. Its more compact frame emphasizes versatility, making it a central piece of the campaign.

The Rome setting reinforces the collection’s mood while showcasing the new designs against a city known for cinematic energy. JC-T’s presence ties the visuals to a growing global audience, especially in Asia, where his influence continues to expand.

By naming JC-T as global ambassador, Michael Kors deepens its relationship with an artist who resonates across music, television, and fashion. His participation in the Fall 2025 campaign signals both continuity and growth, aligning the label with a figure who brings reach and cultural relevance.