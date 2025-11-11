Ferrari Holiday 2025 Brings Elegance in Motion

Ferrari’s Holiday 2025 Campaign frames menswear through movement, a seamless connection between precision, emotion, and the artistry of design. Set in Maranello, the brand’s birthplace, the film moves from the historic Via Abetone Inferiore to Ristorante Cavallino, where Ferrari’s philosophy shifts from speed to stillness, capturing the beauty of belonging.

Directed by Lorenzo Gironi, the campaign unfolds through dance, not as performance, but as communication. The choreography mirrors Ferrari’s design language: fluid yet controlled, refined yet full of energy. Each gesture becomes an expression of craftsmanship and unity, translating the essence of Ferrari’s engineering into the rhythm of the human body.

Creative Director Rocco Iannone continues to expand Ferrari’s vision of contemporary luxury with a menswear collection rooted in structure and motion. Tailoring takes on a sculptural quality, with silhouettes that follow the body’s natural flow. Technical outerwear and sharply cut jackets are paired with knitwear that balances comfort and precision. Subtle metallic finishes and rich hues echo the season’s warmth while staying true to Ferrari’s mechanical heritage.

Accessories carry the same disciplined elegance, from polished leather sneakers to the reimagined Ferrari GT Bag, each piece reflecting functionality shaped by design intent. The result is a wardrobe that moves with purpose, connecting fashion’s rhythm with Ferrari’s performance DNA.

The Holiday 2025 Menswear Collection is available from November 15th, 2025, in Ferrari Boutiques worldwide and at store.ferrari.com.

See more on our DSCENE.