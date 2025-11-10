MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Aidan Knox

Photographed by Adam Washington, model Aidan Knox stars in a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive, set along coastal roads and the beachside. The shoot frames Aidan in natural light and open space. Represented by Kult Australia, Aidan shares his first steps in modeling and how he moved from working in electrics and gas to building a career in front of the camera.

In conversation with our MMSCENE editor Borislav Utjesinovic, Aidan discusses the experiences that shaped his early career, his approach to work, and how he stays grounded while building momentum in the industry. His perspective reveals a thoughtful balance between discipline, curiosity, and ambition, offering a glimpse into the mindset shaping his growing presence as a model.

What first inspired you to start modeling, and how did you get your first break in the industry?

For quite some time I had been asked to try modelling, but I wasn’t sure if it was for me as I was working with electrics/gas as a tradie, completely different field! Then eventually I thought if you don’t try you don’t know, so if I like it, I will pursue it. After many initial meets, open castings, sending in digitals and applying on websites. A woman named Mandy of Saint Model Management asked me to fly to the Gold Coast to meet her, she was amazing and we took photos and she signed me then and there. I have been with her agency as my Mother Agency ever since. She is an incredible woman. Then my first job was a campaign with Kevin Murphy a week or two later.

Do you prefer runway (catwalk) modeling or editorial/photo shoots and why?

I love an editorial shoot. You can fully commit to all sorts of poses/emotions depending on what the mood board is and I love the ideas a team puts together for them. It’s always such an amazing experience and I prefer being able to capture or tell a story through a still shot or video.

How do you maintain your physique and overall health? Do you follow a specific workout or diet plan?

My diet is actually simple and I believe it can work for anyone who wants to stay lean. 95% of the time I only eat meat, eggs, fish, vegetables, fruit, cheese and drink water or coffee. The off day is natural for all of us, and you should indulge in a treat every now and again, but just staying consistent in those key areas is where the difference is made.

For many years now I have been heavily into calisthenics. Body weight exercise is something we can all do from anywhere and with minimal equipment. I like to go on runs along the coast, for me I like to be able to look at a view or just be outdoors when running. There are treadmills in the gym of course, but life isn’t meant to be spent indoors!

What’s your grooming routine like? Are there any skincare or haircare products you swear by?

For grooming, I have thick curly hair which I’m still unsure if it’s a blessing or a curse. But either way I don’t use any special treatment I just wash my hair with water and only shampoo every now and again.

For skincare, I actually think the less the better. It’s your water intake that’s going to sort that out for you. I drink 3 litres of water a day and only use coconut butter on my skin. Granted I was blessed with a beautiful black mother with glowing skin so I’m sure that factors in too, but drink your water people!

How do you prepare mentally and physically before a big shoot or fashion show?

I remember that doing this job is a blessing and to just enjoy it. When you look forward to going to work, you’re in a luxurious place. I’ve had jobs growing up digging holes for 8 straight hours. If I can do that then I can do this.

What’s been your favorite modeling experience or brand collaboration so far?

There are so many in all honesty. The king living campaign I shot was amazing because I brought my street dancing to it. Which anyone that knows me well if good music is on, you better believe I’m moving my feet.

How do you spend your free time when you’re not modeling?

Coffee with friends, training, listening to Podcasts, or dancing somewhere.

How do you handle criticism or rejection in such a competitive industry?

Anyone in this industry knows that you are 100% not getting everything you are going for. If you remember that, you’ll be just fine.

Rejection is going to happen. You can’t be everyone’s first choice, just enjoy the process.

What’s one misconception people have about male models that you’d like to change?

That it defines us as a person and it’s all we know. From experience I have seen first-hand the judgement that comes from saying what you do for work is a ‘model’. People are quick to make assumptions that it’s all you can do. Whereas I have met so many in the industry now that are so full of talent that goes beyond face value.

Where do you see your modeling career going in the next few years, do you plan to branch out into acting, business, or another field?

I don’t put any limit on where I can go with it so watch this space! I studied acting which I completed earlier this year and have an agent. So, you’ll be seeing me in the years to come.