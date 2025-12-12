Ciao MMSCENE: Arthur Kelso by Borislav Utjesinovic

Fashion photographer Borislav Utjesinovic captured the promising Arthur Kelso for the latest edition of Ciao MMSCENE exclusive portrait series. Arthur is represented by I Love Models Management in Milan, JAG Models in New York, Vision Los Angeles, Trend Model Management in Barcelona, and Elite Model Management in Toronto. For the series, he was interviewed by Editor-in-Chief Zarko Davinic.

Arthur is American, from Colorado, and is now based in New York. He was discovered in an unusual way: while enjoying a chicken sandwich at Shake Shack, an agent approached him and asked if he had considered modeling. At the time, he was studying fashion design and had no plans to pursue modeling or acting, but that chance encounter set him on a new path.

It took a few years for Arthur to gain confidence in front of the camera and to find himself personally. Along the way, he has taken improv and acting classes, focusing on TV and film while also enjoying theater and admiring stage actors who perform night after night. Modeling started as a way to earn money, but he quickly fell in love with the process, meeting inspiring people, learning the process of lighting and set design, and enjoying the final images shared with the world.

This year marked his debut at Milan Fashion Week, which he describes as a thrilling experience. Working with his Milan agency has left him energized and motivated for what comes next.

An athlete at heart, Arthur enjoys a wide range of sports. He plays ice hockey in a men’s league, practices aggressive inline skating, and has skied since childhood.

Looking ahead, he hopes to act in film and television, continue developing his music as a passion project, and improve his piano and singing skills. International modeling remains an important part of his plans, offering new opportunities to grow and share his talents with the world.

