J.Crew Introduces Alpine People Campaign

J.Crew expands its winter narrative with Alpine People, a new campaign marking the launch of the brand’s first collection created in partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard. Released as part of a three-year collaboration, the project positions J.Crew as the official lifestyle apparel partner of the national organization, bridging sport, style, and mountain culture.

The campaign features a lineup of elite American athletes including Colby Stevenson, Hailey Langland, Rell Harwood, River Radamus, Tess Johnson, and Paralympian Zach Miller. Shot away from competition settings, the imagery frames the athletes through a lifestyle lens, emphasizing individuality and off-mountain presence alongside athletic achievement.

The 26-piece collection draws from J.Crew’s archive of alpine references, reworked with updated fits and a restrained color palette. Knitwear, loungewear, and cold-weather accessories form the core of the offering, designed for everyday wear in winter settings. Vintage-inspired patches add a subtle nod to heritage, reinforcing the collection’s connection to classic American sports style.

Expanding beyond lifestyle, the partnership also introduces a technical ski capsule developed with Kappa, U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s official on-mountain partner. The capsule includes performance jackets for women and men, designed to balance functionality with a refined, contemporary look.

Alpine People will extend into community-focused activations at U.S. Ski & Snowboard events throughout the winter season. The collection launches January 8 and will be available in select J.Crew stores and online.