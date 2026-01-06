G-DRAGON and Jacob & Co. Present a One-Off Bandana Royale

Jacob & Co. has created a one-of-a-kind high-jewelry collar for K-pop superstar G-DRAGON. The bespoke piece, titled the Bandana Royale, carries 209.71 carats of gemstones and entered public view during the final encore concert in Korea on G-DRAGON’s 2025 Übermensch World Tour. He later wore the collar again at the 2025 Melon Music Awards.

The Bandana Royale forms part of an ongoing creative relationship between Jacob & Co. and G-DRAGON. The collaboration centers on custom jewelry and timepieces developed through direct creative exchange, with each project produced as a singular object. This latest piece was designed for a specific moment tied to live performance and public appearance.

The collar draws from G-DRAGON’s long-standing bandana styling and translates that reference into a sculptural jewelry form. Polished precious metal defines the structure, while pavé-set gemstones cover the surface in a continuous composition. A jeweled daisy anchors the design and references a recurring symbol within the artist’s visual language.

According to Benjamin Arabov, CEO of Jacob & Co., the project reflects G-DRAGON’s approach to creative expression and constant evolution. Arabov described the Bandana Royale as a direct response to the artist’s visual universe and noted the importance of developing a one-off piece for a defining moment in his current career cycle, as well as introducing it on a major international stage.

The Bandana Royale follows earlier collaborations between Jacob & Co. and G-DRAGON completed during the same period. Prior projects include a bespoke Astronomia timepiece and the PEACEMINUSONE jewelry collection, both of which incorporated the daisy motif through custom design.