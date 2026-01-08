Burberry Releases a Capsule Defined by Gabardine

Burberry introduces the Gabardine Capsule as a fabric-led release built around performance, structure, and outdoor use. First developed by Thomas Burberry in 1879, gabardine established a new approach to weather protection through its dense weave and breathable finish.

Snowdonia, Wales, provides the setting for the capsule, defined by unstable weather and exposed terrain. Explorers Connaire Cann, Jesse Grylls, and Marlon Patrice appear alongside model Zhuó Chen, wearing garments developed for wind, cold, and rain.

The Gabardine Capsule coincides with 170 years of Burberry and centers on outerwear supported by layered garments. The range includes parkas, down-filled jackets, quilted styles, Harrington jackets, and bomber jackets. Each piece uses brushed cotton nylon gabardine and appears in a restrained palette of hamper beige and juniper green.

Layering pieces extend the capsule beyond outerwear. Ribbed knitwear in wool cashmere adds insulation, while cotton mélange hoodies, jogging pants, and T-shirts support everyday wear. Gabardine appears across these pieces through panels and trench-derived details, including epaulettes integrated as part of the garment structure.

A graphic label links the capsule to archival material from a 1993 campaign. The phrase “Burberrys grew out of country life” appears inside coats and jackets, across jersey garments, and as intarsia on a knit sweater. The repeated use of the label connects the collection visually while keeping the focus on construction and material.

Discover Full Collection on DSCENE

The Gabardine Capsule remains concise, with each garment designed around weather protection, layering, and movement. The collection is available now online and in Burberry stores worldwide.