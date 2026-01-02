Kylian Mbappé for Dior Spring Summer 2026

Dior’s Spring Summer 2026 campaign articulates a broadened approach to menswear, where character, posture, and environment carry as much weight as the clothes themselves. Shot by David Sims, the campaign reflects Jonathan Anderson’s evolving direction for the House, framing menswear as an interpretative space shaped by history, ease, and individual presence.

The cast brings together figures from sport, cinema, and fashion, reinforcing the campaign’s focus on varied expressions of masculinity. Kylian Mbappé appears alongside actors Louis Garrel and Paul Kircher, each contributing a distinct physical presence.

Menswear silhouettes are defined by architectural clarity. Tailoring anchors the collection, with sharply cut jackets and piped shirting establishing form and proportion. These structured elements are deliberately offset by more relaxed pieces: easeful denim trousers, softer knit layers, and capes that introduce fluidity. The balance between discipline and comfort runs throughout the campaign, positioning menswear as adaptable and lived-in rather than fixed.

Archive references surface with precision. The Bar jacket, historically associated with Dior’s womenswear codes, is recontextualized within a menswear framework, entering into dialogue with contemporary garments instead of standing apart as a symbol. This exchange between past and present reinforces Anderson’s approach to heritage as an active resource, responsive to modern use.

Accessories extend the narrative subtly. Bags such as the Diorly and Dior Bow appear integrated into the looks, treated as functional objects with personality. They contribute to the overall composition without overt emphasis, reinforcing a composed approach to menswear styling.

Rather than defining masculinity through dominance or display, Dior’s Spring Summer 2026 campaign presents it as a matter of conduct. The men are shown inhabiting their clothes with intuition and restraint, allowing individuality to surface through posture, movement, and choice. In this vision, menswear becomes a quiet study of character, attentive to history, responsive to the present, and grounded in how clothing is lived each day.

