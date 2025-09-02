Ludovic de Saint Sernin Explores Seduction in FW25 Campaign

Ludovic de Saint Sernin has released the Fall Winter 2025 campaign “L’Entretien,” introducing a cast led by Alejo Humanes and Lewis Gillooley. The imagery revolves around power, seduction, and authority, with each frame establishing a sharp mood that defines the collection, photographed by Stuart Winecoff and styled by Carlos Nazario.

For this season, Ludovic de Saint Sernin directs its vision toward the corporate arena, transforming the boardroom into a setting where ambition and desire sit side by side. The campaign draws from the language of dominance and control, creating characters who step confidently between office formality and nocturnal intensity. The tone recalls the unapologetic narratives of Helmut Newton, reinterpreted for today with an emphasis on modern sensuality.

Humanes and Gillooley shift through roles that carry multiple meanings, at times appearing as assistants, at other moments as rivals or accomplices. Their exchanges emphasize the friction at the center of the collection, where ambition and intimacy press against one another until they become inseparable. Latex, leather, and precise shirting ground the silhouettes, pushing business attire toward subversive terrain and infusing it with after-dark charge.

Art direction by Lolita Jacobs and Jean-Baptiste Talbourdet defines the campaign’s visual language, while Jawara’s hair styling and Karin Westerlund’s make-up bring sharpness and detail to each scene. Casting by Piergiorgio Del Moro introduces a dynamic balance that strengthens the narrative. Tailored cashmere and broad shoulders peel back to reveal pieces designed to move fluidly from desk to night, reinforcing a rhythm that never pauses between office hours and the after-hours.

The campaign continues the house’s dialogue with sensual codes, treating desire and fantasy as integral rather than peripheral. Intimate gestures, from moments of closeness between the cast to their shifting power roles, serve as reminders that queerness and sexuality hold a central place in the story.