Ciao MMSCENE: Ruben Pols by Borislav Utjesinovic

Our Ciao MMSCENE exclusive series continues with Ruben Pols, a 20-year-old new face from the Netherlands. Lensed in Milan by fashion photographer Borislav Utjesinovic, Ruben joins a growing line of promising models featured in our ongoing portrait series.

Ruben entered modeling after being discovered on Instagram. Several agents reached out, but he initially hesitated to pursue the path. New Generation agent Justin persuaded him to attend a casting, which convinced him to give the industry a chance. He is now represented by New Generation Models in Amsterdam as his mother agency, and Fashion Model Management in Milan.

In a short Q&A with our Editor-in-Chief Zarko Davinic, Ruben spoke about his ambitions. He dreams of walking for Dolce & Gabbana, particularly their Alta Moda men’s couture line Alta Sartoria. Armani also ranks high on his list of goals. Beyond Italy, Ruben hopes to walk the runways of New York and Paris. He also wants to expand his career in Asia, with a strong interest in Japan and Korea.

Previous editions of our exclusive series have spotlighted promising up-and-comers such as Oliver Robertson, Chazz Moon, Artur Costa, Kosse Diao, Stefano Scholtens, Filippo Pulze, and Ally Beagent, each photographed by Utjesinovic.

Model Ruben Pols – @rubenpols_

Photographer Borislav Utjesinovic – @borislavutjesinovic