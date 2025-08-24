

Scott Barnhill and Henry Kitcher take center stage in Haider Ackermann’s debut campaign for Tom Ford, bringing their unique presence to one of the most anticipated launches of the year. Both models are no strangers to the international scene, with Scott represented by Soul Artist Management in New York, Success Models in Paris, I Love Models Management in Milan, Next Models in Madrid, and CDU Models in Tokyo. Henry is signed with Ford Models Paris and Initial in Berlin, which also acts as his mother agency.

90s supermodel Scott Barnhill, known for his editorial versatility and runway credentials, continues to be a favorite among top designers and photographers. His ability to move between classic tailoring and more avant-garde styling makes him a natural fit for Ackermann’s vision, which fuses modern sensuality with a cinematic edge.

Henry Kitcher, meanwhile, has steadily built a reputation as one of the most promising faces in men’s fashion. With a portfolio that spans editorial, runway, and campaign work, Henry’s sharp features and understated charisma have made him a sought-after name in Paris and Berlin. His inclusion in the Tom Ford campaign underscores his growing influence and positions him among the leading male models of his generation.

Ackermann’s casting for this debut is a statement in itself, blending established icons like Scott with the new generation represented by Henry. The campaign, shot by Mark Kean and styled by Jacob K, is set to define the new Tom Ford era with a bold, sophisticated aesthetic. For MMSCENE readers, this campaign is not just a showcase of fashion but a celebration of male modeling’s evolving landscape, with Scott and Henry at the forefront.

Designer: Haider Ackermann

Photographer: Mark Kean

Fashion Editor: Jacob K

Hair Stylist: Tom Wright

Makeup Artist: Lucy Bridge

Models: Charlie Jones, Henry Kitcher, Julia Nobis, Kristen McMenamy, Scott Barnhill

Discover the complete campaign including womenswear ads starring Julia Nobis and Kristen McMenamy on DSCENE.