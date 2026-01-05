Wang Shun Fronts BOSS Year of the Horse Capsule

BOSS opens 2026 with a focused Lunar New Year collection, unveiling its Year of the Horse capsule through a menswear lens that prioritizes structure, surface, and precision. Designed as a seasonal edit rather than a symbolic gesture, the collection draws from traditional Chinese gold craftsmanship while staying firmly anchored in contemporary men’s wardrobes.

Fronting the campaign is Wang Shun, whose athletic discipline and competitive intensity shape the visual language of the release. The Year of the Horse has long been associated with momentum and endurance, and Wang Shun’s presence reinforces those ideas through movement and physical control. The campaign imagery places his form alongside motifs of forged gold and galloping horses, creating a sharp dialogue between strength, craft, and motion.

The capsule’s design approach centers on historic gold-working techniques, including chasing, engraving, cloisonné, filigree inlay, and granulation. Rather than literal reproduction, these methods are reinterpreted through modern production, appearing as laser-cut details, jacquard structures, layered prints, and embroidery. The references remain tactile and deliberate, translating heritage into texture and pattern without relying on nostalgia.

Menswear staples form the backbone of the lineup. Jackets, knitwear, hoodies, polos, T-shirts, denim, underwear, and socks appear in a controlled palette of red, white, and black, punctuated by fine gold accents. The collection’s defining piece is a zip-up leather jacket, laser-cut to echo the sculptural relief of traditional metal chasing. Its surface treatment sets the tone for the rest of the capsule, where technique leads design decisions.

Elsewhere, jacquard down vests and velvet jacquard knits extend the collection’s material focus, while laser-printed jeans introduce pattern through restraint rather than excess. Hoodies and sweatshirts feature layered graphic treatments that reference filigree structures, complemented by subtle gold-tone bead details inspired by granulation work. Each piece carries a Chinese-inspired name, reinforcing the capsule’s conceptual thread while remaining grounded in everyday wearability.

The BOSS Year of the Horse capsule will be available from January 5, 2026, in selected BOSS stores worldwide and online at boss.com.