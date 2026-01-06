Dior Roadie Marks Jonathan Anderson’s First Sneaker for Dior

Jonathan Anderson introduces his first sneaker design for Dior with the Dior Roadie, a lace-up boot that debuted on the runway of the Spring Summer 2026 show. The release marks Anderson’s initial step into shaping Dior’s footwear language, setting a clear tone through form, material, and proportion. The Roadie arrives as a high-top silhouette that draws from vintage driving shoes while firmly anchoring itself in contemporary menswear.

At the core of the design is a tubular sole construction that runs seamlessly from heel to toe. This technical approach allows the shoe to remain flexible and wearable while giving it a sculptural base that defines its profile. The sole feels deliberate rather than decorative, grounding the shoe with a sense of purpose and movement. Its overall stance feels relaxed but considered, aligning with Anderson’s approach to reworking familiar references through precise execution.

Crafted in Italy, the Dior Roadie is made from suede calfskin with a soft lambskin lining. A padded collar supports the ankle, while chunky laces finished with suede tips add weight and texture to the upper. Branding remains controlled and integrated into the structure: an embroidered Dior signature appears on the side panels, with additional embossed detailing on the tongue and heel. A branded leather loop at the back completes the construction without shifting focus away from the silhouette itself.

The rubber outsole features Dior’s Cannage motif engraved into the surface, offering a subtle nod to the house’s heritage while maintaining a modern feel. The Roadie is released in four colorways, brown, gray, dark green, and beige, each reinforcing the shoe’s understated character.

The Dior Roadie is available now through Dior boutiques and the brand’s official webstore, priced at $1,200 USD.