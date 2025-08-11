Calvin Klein: Valentin Humbroich & Melvyn Reiningi for Hair & Body Perfume Mist

Calvin Klein unveils its latest beauty launch with a striking campaign fronted by Valentin Humbroich and Melvyn Reiningi, captured through the lens of Stuart Winecoff and styled by Fernando Torrent. The new Hair & Body Perfume Mist is set to become a summer essential, blending Calvin Klein’s signature minimalism with an innovative, multi-use fragrance concept designed for both hair and skin.

Valentin Humbroich, already established as one of the industry’s most in-demand faces, continues his ascent with this campaign. Ranked No. 7 on the MMSCENE Male Model Top 30 – a chart powered by search data across the entire DSCENE network – Valentin’s presence in the campaign underscores his international appeal and commercial versatility. Represented by Soul Artist Management in New York, Success Models in Paris, Monster Management in Milan, Chapter Management in London, and Monster Management Spain in Madrid, Valentin’s impressive agency roster is a testament to his global reach. His mother agency is Monster Management in Milan.

Joining him is Melvyn Reiningi, a London-based rising star whose rapid rise has made him one to watch this year. Melvyn is represented by Soul Artist Management in New York, Select Model Management Paris, Monster Management in Milan, Modelwerk in Hamburg, and Storm Management in London, where he is also signed as his mother agency. Melvyn’s fresh energy and distinctive look align perfectly with Calvin Klein’s forward-thinking vision.

The Calvin Klein Hair & Body Perfume Mist campaign channels an effortless, modern spirit, featuring clean visuals and understated styling that let the models’ personalities shine. The product itself is a lightweight, hydrating mist, formulated to delicately scent both hair and skin without weighing either down. With notes that evoke freshness and sensuality, the mist is designed for those who want to layer fragrance throughout their day – on the go, at the gym, or as a subtle finishing touch.

This campaign not only highlights the new product’s versatility but also cements Valentin and Melvyn’s positions as faces shaping the future of men’s fashion and beauty. Their collaboration with Calvin Klein signals a new chapter for both models and the brand, blending classic American cool with a distinctly contemporary edge.