Massimo Dutti presents the Summer 2025 menswear statement pieces with a lookbook starring supermodel Clement Chabernaud, set in a minimal studio space with nothing to distract from the clothes. The images focus attention on proportion, texture, and tone, turning each look into a precise composition. Chabernaud’s presence is measured and still, allowing the garments to dictate the rhythm.

In this environment, the ribbed knit polo in 100% cashmere takes on sculptural clarity, its looser fit and button-down collar creating a balance of softness and structure. Relaxed-fit trousers with dart detail form a deliberate line from waist to ankle, their shape reinforcing the clean geometry of the scene. Outerwear adds texture within the same restrained palette: a distressed sheepskin jacket edged in polish, a nubuck leather blazer with a worn surface, and a cotton maltinto-finish jacket where irregular dyeing lends tonal depth.

The suede goatskin jacket introduces a matte surface that contrasts with its metallic snap closures and two-way zip. A wool and cotton blend jacket, light yet defined, holds its shape without excess bulk. Knitwear carries the same measured character – a cotton blend knit polo sweater, a 100% merino wool zip-collar polo, and a melange knit V-neck sweater – each chosen for fit, texture, and weight. Lighter options include a short-sleeved knit wool blend T-shirt and a linen-blend short-sleeve T-shirt with a relaxed silhouette.

Even in denim, proportion remains intentional. Wide-leg jeans extend a loose cut from hip to hem, finished with a five-pocket layout and front button fastening. Footwear grounds the looks without distraction: penny strap loafers in cowhide leather with gathered detailing and flexible soles, and soft split leather deck shoes in suede with nautical lacing.

Accessories are minimal, reinforcing the idea of clothing as the central language. The reduced palette, deep neutrals, pale stone, and washed black, amplifies the role of silhouette, allowing each fabric to register fully in the still space.