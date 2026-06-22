Canali SS27 Dresses the Warm Season in Spice Tones

Canali Spring Summer 2027, On the Spice Route, begins with spices as its point of departure. Cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, vanilla, ginger and nutmeg shape the mood of the collection, carrying references that move from Indonesia to India, then on to East Africa and the Mediterranean. Alessio Lillocci, Creative Director of Canali, draws from this route to build a warm season wardrobe based on color, material research and travel.

The collection starts among the Indonesian islands and moves toward India, using the idea of a navigator’s wardrobe as its structure. Lillocci designs for shifting climates and changing pace, so layering becomes essential. Fabrics stay light, while tones of sesame, star anise and cinnamon give the opening looks a dry, warm character.

A full grain suede blouson introduces this direction through a relaxed attitude, worn with carrot fit trousers in cotton canvas. Knitwear develops the same sense of lightness through micro perforated constructions in pure cotton and cotton silk mixes. Canali places strong focus on this category for the season, working with structured stitches, openwork techniques and fine yarns. The new Nuvola cotton adds softness, comfort and a lighter hand to the knitwear offer.

Suits arrive in warm shades and move away from strict formality through V neck knitwear and bucket hats. Outerwear brings in details from utility clothing, giving the wardrobe a more practical edge while keeping Canali’s polished language. The trouser proposal centers on the carrot fit, which gives volume and a current proportion while staying within the house’s elegant codes.

The route continues toward the East African coast, where the collection becomes even lighter. Linen gains a stronger role, appearing in pure forms and in mixed compositions. Trousers take on nutmeg shades, while knitwear moves into cardamom tones. Denim also enters this section, using fabric sourced almost entirely from Japan, with colored wefts and indigo warps adding depth.

Greece brings a shift into blue. Sea inspired tones move from myrtle blue into salt of Persia shades, changing the role of the blazer within the collection. The blue blazer becomes a key piece here, appearing in different weights and constructions as Canali updates one of the most familiar items in the male wardrobe. Outerwear continues the same material study through reversible wool and nylon cloths. Ultra light nappa leather adds another direction, combined with technical constructions that expand the seasonal offer.

The journey ends in Alicudi, where natural tones define the closing section. Linen crêpe suits appear with micro chalk stripes, while Sea Island cotton gives summer dressing an almost weightless quality. Bermuda shorts, linen and cotton knitwear, and fabrics with a greater focus on natural fibers shape a relaxed wardrobe with a precise level of polish.

Black marks an important shift for Canali. The house usually connects the color with a more fashion driven code, yet Lillocci brings it into the brand’s own vocabulary through restraint and control. In this collection, black becomes part of a wardrobe that feels clean, relaxed and elegant.

Footwear receives a full update for Spring Summer 2027. Canali introduces lighter SoftGoodyear constructions, shaped through refined techniques for flexibility and softness. The line also includes new hybrids, boat shoes, sandals and espadrilles, all designed with comfort in mind. Belts, small leather goods and accessories complete the wardrobe, extending the same care across every category.