CELINE Menswear FW26: A Study in Modern Masculinity

Michael Rider‘s sophomore menswear outing at CELINE delivered precisely what the house has been building toward, a collection that strips menswear to its essential character while maintaining the quiet luxury that defines the maison. Presented during Paris Fashion Week, the Fall Winter 2026 men’s offering articulates a vision of dressing that prioritizes necessity over novelty, personal style over prescribed trends.

The Designer’s Intent

Rider’s approach centers on what he describes as “character over costume”, a philosophy that positions CELINE as a destination rather than a statement. The collection emerges from conversations about contemporary living, about how men actually want to feel in their clothes rather than how fashion dictates they should appear. There’s a deliberate restraint here, a recognition that true elegance often whispers rather than shouts.

“Everything you could need,” Rider notes, and the collection delivers on that promise. These are pieces designed for integration into existing wardrobes, clothes that adapt to the wearer’s rhythm rather than demanding adaptation from them. The emphasis on beautiful fabrics that last speaks to a growing consciousness about consumption, about investment dressing that transcends seasonal obsolescence.

The Casting: Six Faces of CELINE

Samuel Ellis Scheinman’s casting choices reflect the collection’s democratic spirit—six models representing different energies, different interpretations of the CELINE man. Shot by Zoë Ghertner, whose lens captures intimacy without intrusion, the lineup presents a compelling argument for diversity within a cohesive aesthetic framework.

Arno Nauwelaerts

Represented by Tomorrow Is Another Day in Düsseldorf, Nauwelaerts brings a Northern European sensibility to the collection. His presence suggests the kind of understated confidence that Rider’s designs demand, models who wear the clothes rather than being worn by them.

Ruien Bai

Perhaps the most internationally represented face in the lineup, Bai’s agency roster reads like a who’s who of elite modeling: DNA Models in New York, Metropolitan/M Management/Makers in Paris, Fashion Model Management in Milan, Supa Model Management in London, Elite Spain in Barcelona, and Kult Stockholm. This global footprint speaks to a versatility that aligns perfectly with CELINE’s international clientele.

Gabriel Tiercelin

As a CELINE exclusive represented by Ford Models in New York, Tiercelin embodies the house codes most directly. His exclusive status suggests a deeper relationship with the brand’s aesthetic—a face that has come to represent the CELINE man in his purest form. The exclusivity arrangement indicates the house’s investment in building recognizable ambassadors rather than cycling through talent seasonally.

Jesse Rinderknecht

Working with Success Models in Paris, Rinderknecht’s inclusion grounds the collection in its home city. There’s something fitting about a Paris-based model walking for a Parisian house during Paris Fashion Week, a reminder that despite fashion’s global reach, place still matters.

Samuel Funs

Represented by I Love Models Management in Milan, Funs brings Italian modeling sensibilities to the French house. The cross-pollination of European modeling cultures within a single show speaks to the borderless nature of contemporary fashion while maintaining distinct regional identities.

Terry Gauthierot

Based in Paris and represented by New Madison (Paris), Next Milan, and The MiLK Collective (London), Gauthierot’s multi-city representation mirrors the collection’s versatility. These are clothes for men who move between cities, between contexts, between identities, and Gauthierot’s portfolio suggests exactly that kind of fluid existence.

Collection Analysis

What distinguishes this CELINE offering is its refusal to chase the moment. In an industry increasingly driven by viral moments and algorithmic appeal, Rider proposes something almost radical in its conservatism: clothes that feel necessary. The word choice matters, not desirable, not covetable, but necessary. It’s a repositioning of luxury from aspiration to utility, from fantasy to function.

The emphasis on “classics with bite” suggests pieces that honor menswear traditions while introducing subtle subversions. This isn’t about reinventing the wheel; it’s about perfecting the spoke. When Rider speaks of “discretion and restraint making the right kind of noise,” he’s articulating a philosophy that values impact over volume, presence over performance.

The Broader Context

CELINE under Rider continues to carve a distinct position in the luxury landscape—one that feels increasingly relevant as consumers question the pace and purpose of fashion consumption. The invitation to “appropriate pieces into their lives, their rhythms, their style” acknowledges that the modern consumer isn’t looking for a complete transformation but rather for elements that enhance an existing identity.

The collection arrives at a moment when menswear finds itself at a crossroads between maximalist expression and quiet refinement. Rider clearly chooses the latter, betting that the CELINE man values substance over spectacle, longevity over novelty.

Discover more of the collection in our gallery:

CELINE Fall Winter 2026 Men’s Collection was presented during Paris Fashion Week at a showroom invitation only viewing, 24th January 2026. Designer: Michael Rider. Photography: Zoë Ghertner. Casting: Samuel Ellis Scheinman.